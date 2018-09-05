Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Limited in practice Wednesday
Smith (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Smith continues to nurse a sprained knee sustained three weeks ago. It seems increasingly likely that the 25-year-old will sit out Sunday's season-opener against the Saints, which could leave Ryan Fitzpatrick's blind side vulnerable. Michael Liedtke would be expected to start should Smith miss any time.
