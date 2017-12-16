Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Listed as questionable
Smith (shoulder) has been deemed questionable for Monday's divisional matchup against the Falcons.
Smith logged a full practice Monday, but was limited the two previous days. While he appears to be trending in the right direction, his status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to game-time Monday.
