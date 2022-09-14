Smith (elbow) is not practicing Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Smith hyperextended his elbow in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, forcing him out for the remainder of the game. The team's starting left tackle should be considering questionable for Week 2 against the Saints, while Josh Wells will likely draw the start if Smith is unable to go.
