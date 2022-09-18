Smith (elbow) is inactive for Sunday's game in New Orleans.
Smith had been listed as doubtful heading into the weekend after failing to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday, so it comes as little surprise that the left tackle won't be available for the Week 2 matchup. On a more fortunate note, right tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) - who was listed as questionable - will suit up Sunday. Josh Wells is expected to step into the starting lineup to replace Smith and protect quarterback Tom Brady's blind side.
