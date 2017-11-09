Smith, who exited last Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints with a knee injury, did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old tackle joined Demar Dotson (hamstring) and J.R. Sweezy (knee) as members of the offensive line who either missed or were limited in the opening session of Week 10 prep. If Dotson is ultimately unable to suit up against the Jets this coming Sunday, Leonard Wester or Joe Hawley would presumably fill in to help protect quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.