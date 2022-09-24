Smith (elbow) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
Smith practice in limited fashion Thursday only to be sidelined Friday. That suggests he'll be out for the second consecutive game after suffering an injury in Tamba Bay's Week 1 victory over Dallas. Brandon Walton appears poised to take over at left tackle.
