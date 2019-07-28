Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Nursing Achilles injury
Smith did not practice Sunday due to a minor Achilles injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
While Smith was on not on the field for practice Sunday, there doesn't appear to be any concern from coach Bruce Arians regarding the lineman's healthy. Smith re-signed with the Buccaneers this offseason on a three-year, $41.25 million contract.
