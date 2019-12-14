Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Officially doubtful for Week 15
Smith (knee/ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions, but coach Bruce Arians considers him a "game-time decision," Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Smith was a non-participant at practice all week. While it is a positive that coach Arians still thinks there is a shot he can play, all signs are pointing towards that being unlikely. If he does indeed get ruled out look for Jerald Hawkins to replace him at left tackle.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Battling two injuries•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Returns from Achilles injury•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Nursing Achilles injury•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Reaches deal with Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Active in Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Questionable for opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 injuries: Thielen, Henry, Jacobs
Adam Thielen, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs are among the high-profile players carrying some...
-
Week 15 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 15 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...