Smith (knee/ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions, but coach Bruce Arians considers him a "game-time decision," Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was a non-participant at practice all week. While it is a positive that coach Arians still thinks there is a shot he can play, all signs are pointing towards that being unlikely. If he does indeed get ruled out look for Jerald Hawkins to replace him at left tackle.

