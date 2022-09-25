Smith (elbow) is inactive Sunday against the Packers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Smith logged a limited practice Thursday, but followed that up with a DNP on Friday. He'll miss his second consecutive game and work to return in Week 4 against the Chiefs. In his absence, Brandon Walton should get the start left tackle.
