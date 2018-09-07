Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Questionable for opener
The Bucs have listed Smith (knee) as questionable for their season opener versus the Saints on Sunday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Smith has been nursing sprained knee for nearly a month, and it appears his status for Sunday is up in the air. Michael Liedtke would likely get the call to replace him should he ultimately be unable to suit up.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Sidelined 2-to-4 weeks with knee sprain•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Knee issue potentially serious•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Suffers knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Will play Monday night•
-
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 1.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.