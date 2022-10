Smith (elbow) is questionable for Sunday against the Chiefs after logging limited practices all week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Smith sat out Week 3 against the Packers with the injury, and he still may not be ready to return. Laine adds in her tweet that Smith will be a game-time decision, so news of his status will likely have to wait until Sunday. If he is unable to play, Brandon Walton should draw the start at left tackle again.