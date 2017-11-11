Smith (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 10 tilt versus the Jets.

Smith failed to practice in either of the first two sessions of the week, so Friday's participation level did represent an upgrade. However, he appears to be a true game-time call at present. Kevin Pamphile would likely get the call in Smith's stead if the latter is ultimately unable to suit up against the Jets.