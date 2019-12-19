Play

Smith (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith missed the first start of his career in Week 15 and sat out of Wednesday's practice. He returned with a limited session Thursday and is hoping to be back out there against the Texans.

