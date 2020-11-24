site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Questionable to return
Smith is considered questionable to return to Monday's matchup with the Rams due to an ankle injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Smith sustained the injury early in the first quarter. While he is sidelined, look for Josh Wells to replace him at left tackle.
