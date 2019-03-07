Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Reaches deal with Tampa
Smith signed a three-year, $41.25 million contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday that includes $27 million guaranteed, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Smith has started all 64 games for Tampa Bay since being drafted during the second round of the 2015 draft, and was a candidate to receive the franchise tag with his rookie deal set to expire. Given the guaranteed money, the 25-year-old should be spending at least the next two years on the Buccaneers offensive line.
