Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Ready for Week 2
RotoWire Staff
Sep 18, 2020
Smith (knee) won't carry an injury tag into Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Smith upgraded to full participation Friday, so he's prepared to start at left tackle in Sunday's divisional matchup. He's started all but one game since being selected in the second round of the 2015
