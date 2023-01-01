site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Ready to go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Smith (foot) is active Sunday against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Smith has missed multiple weeks with the injury, but he'll now return to the field Week 17 against Carolina. He should draw the start at left tackle.
