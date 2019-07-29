Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Returns from Achilles injury
Smith (Achilles) was participating at Monday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Coach Bruce Arians never expressed much concern for the injury, so it's not a major surprise to see Smith back in action after sitting out Sunday's session. Tampa Bay's starting left tackle re-signed on a three-year, $41.25 million contract this offseason.
