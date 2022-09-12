site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Ruled out for game
RotoWire Staff
Smith has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to an elbow injury, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.
Donovan sustained an elbow injury in the first half of Sunday's matchup and was ruled out for the game at halftime. Josh Wells entered the game at left tackle following Donovan's departure.
