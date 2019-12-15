Play

Smith (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Lions, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Smith will see a career-long 77-game starting streak come to an end as a result of his inactive status. As per Greg Auman of The Athletic, Josh Wells will fill in at the all-important left tackle spot in Smith's stead versus Detroit.

