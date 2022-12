Smith (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, per the team's official site.

Smith wasn't able to gain medical clearance in the Week 16 matchup versus Arizona due to a foot injury, and he's currently at risk of missing his fourth contest of the year with the same concern. Although the 29-year-old strung together three straight limited practices this week, Brandon Walton would be in line to start at left tackle in Week 17 should Smith eventually be ruled out New Year's Day.