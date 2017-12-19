Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Will play Monday night
Smith (shoulder) is officially active for Monday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith was listed as questionable and has not missed a game this season, which will continue through at least Week 15. The 24-year-old should take his starting spot at left tackle for the Buccaneers.
