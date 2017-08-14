Buccaneers' Donteea Dye: Remains out Monday
Dye (ankle) didn't practice Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Dye, who's been hampered by an ankle injury this past week, had an MRI over the weekend, which revealed no structural damage. However, since this is the same ankle that required surgery last December, the Bucs will likely proceed with caution until they're certain Dye is fully healthy again.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Donteea Dye: Sidelined Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Donteea Dye: Sits with ankle ailment Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Donteea Dye: Returns kicks at Sunday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Donteea Dye: Undergoes surgery Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Donteea Dye: Heads to IR•
-
Buccaneers' Donteea Dye: Promoted to active roster•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Follow our IDP Draft LIVE
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, are taking part in...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....