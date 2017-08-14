Play

Dye (ankle) didn't practice Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Dye, who's been hampered by an ankle injury this past week, had an MRI over the weekend, which revealed no structural damage. However, since this is the same ankle that required surgery last December, the Bucs will likely proceed with caution until they're certain Dye is fully healthy again.

