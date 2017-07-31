Buccaneers' Donteea Dye: Returns kicks at Sunday's practice
Dye was the first player returning kickoffs at Sunday's practice, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
The speedster finished up the 2016 campaign on injured reserve after undergoing ankle surgery, but he's been practicing without limitation at training camp. Dye didn't log any receptions last season after hauling in 11 for 132 yards and a touchdown in his rookie 2015 campaign, a year in which he also returned two kickoffs for 37 yards. Dye is competing for a depth receiver role as well while battling the likes of Josh Huff and Bobo Wilson for the returner job.
