Dye signed with the Buccaneers on Sunday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Dye has signed with the Bucs four different times and suited up for just 11 games. He last made an impact in 2015, catching 11 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown. Dye will likely be used in the final preseason game against the Jaguars when the starters rest.

