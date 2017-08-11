Buccaneers' Donteea Dye: Sidelined Friday
Dye (ankle) is expected to miss Friday's preseason game at Cincinnati, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Dye has tended to an ankle injury this week, which will keep him on the sideline in the Bucs' first exhibition outing. After the offseason additions of DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin, Dye is competing for one of the final spots at wide receiver on the depth chart, so a DNP isn't exactly helping his cause. Dye's next chance to take the field will arrive Thursday in Jacksonville.
