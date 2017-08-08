Buccaneers' Donteea Dye: Sits with ankle ailment Monday
Dye was held out of Monday's practice with an ankle injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
No specific word was given on when Dye suffered the injury, but given that the Bucs were off Sunday, he apparently got nicked up during Saturday's session. Dye has been competing for a backup receiver role and is also taking reps at kick returner thus far in camp. It remains to be seen if the injury will keep the Heidelberg product from participating in Friday's preseason opener versus the Bengals.
