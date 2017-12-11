Buccaneers' Doug Martin: 50 total yards in loss
Martin rushed 10 times for 26 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions. He also lost a fumble.
Afforded lead-back duties in his return from a one-game absence due to a concussion, Martin's day started off reasonably well, as he opened the scoring for the Buccaneers with a one-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. However, he ultimately lost a second-quarter fumble and finished with under 3.0 yards per carry for the fourth time in the last five games. Given that Peyton Barber ultimately out-touched Martin by a 12-10 margin on the ground and averaged 4.8 yards per tote, the latter could be officially relegated to backup status in Week 15 versus the Falcons.
