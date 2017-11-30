Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Absent from practice Thursday
Martin (concussion) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Martin entered the NFL's concussion protocol after sustaining the head injury in Sunday's loss to the Falcons, and his failure to practice yet this week suggests he hasn't made too much progress on the health front. Even if he's able to practice Friday, Martin would still have to receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Week 13 against the Packers. Jacquizz Rodgers looks like the top candidate to serve as Tampa Bay's primary back if Martin is unable to play this week, though Charles Sims is the team's preferred pass-catching back and Peyton Barber could get some usage in short-yardage situations.
