Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Activated after suspension ends
The Buccaneers activated Martin on Monday after his four-game suspension concluded following Sunday's win over the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Martin is expected to suit up in the Bucs' Week 5 contest against the Patriots, but it's unclear what kind of role he'll hold for the team right off the bat. Though Jacquizz Rodgers has performed unevenly as the team's starting running back in the Buccaneers' first three games and is averaging 4.1 yards on 40 carries, the limited prep time for the Thursday night game could prompt coach Dirk Koetter to proceed with Rodgers as the lead back for the time being rather than turning to Martin for those duties. The team waived tight end Alan Cross to make room on the 53-man roster for Martin.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Facing uncertain Week 5 role•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Week 1 postponement pushes back return date•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Placed on reserved/suspended list•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Limited role Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Another solid night in second preseason game•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Looks solid in limited action Friday•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...