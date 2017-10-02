Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Activated after suspension ends

The Buccaneers activated Martin on Monday after his four-game suspension concluded following Sunday's win over the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Martin is expected to suit up in the Bucs' Week 5 contest against the Patriots, but it's unclear what kind of role he'll hold for the team right off the bat. Though Jacquizz Rodgers has performed unevenly as the team's starting running back in the Buccaneers' first three games and is averaging 4.1 yards on 40 carries, the limited prep time for the Thursday night game could prompt coach Dirk Koetter to proceed with Rodgers as the lead back for the time being rather than turning to Martin for those duties. The team waived tight end Alan Cross to make room on the 53-man roster for Martin.