Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Benched for team rules violation

Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said following Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons that Martin was inactive for the contest due to an unspecified violation of team rules, RIck Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "It's done. That's just one of those things that unfortunately has to happen from time to time," Koetter said, regarding Martin being made a healthy scratch. "It's behind us now, and that's all I'm going to say about it."

After missing one game while recovering from a concussion, Martin drew the start at running back in the Week 14 loss to the Lions, but played just 19 snaps before being benched after fumbling. It was suspected that Martin's inactive status Monday was related to his struggles in recent weeks, but it sounds like an off-field transgression had more to do with it. Though Koetter's comments suggest that Martin won't be subject to further discipline from the team, it seems rather unlikely that the 2012 first-round pick will regain his starting gig over the final two games, especially given how effective Peyton Barber has been in recent weeks. Barber has averaged more than four yards per carry in each of the last three games, while Martin has a putrid 2.8 YPC mark over his last eight appearances.