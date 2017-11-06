Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Benched in blowout loss
Martin rushed eight times for seven yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.
Like the rest of his offensive teammates, Martin was woefully ineffective, and he ultimately ceded plenty of work to Peyton Barber. The Buccaneers' sizable second-half deficit also played a part in Martin's season-low amount of carries, but the fact that he was eventually supplanted by Barber may portend some forthcoming changes in the backfield pecking order. Prior to Sunday's washout, Martin had averaged no better than 3.9 yards per carry in his prior three games and hadn't scored since Week 2. It remains to be seen if Koetter will opt to split the running back touches a lot more evenly in a Week 10 home battle versus the Jets, but Martin's fantasy prospects look fairly bleak in the immediate wake of the blowout defeat.
