Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Facing uncertain Week 5 role
Martin will return from his suspension for Thursday's game against the Patriots, but his role for the game still hasn't been determined, Ian Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Bucs have to activate Martin to the 53-man roster, but they could still include him on the gameday inactive list if they don't think he's ready to play. It doesn't help his cause that the team is on a short week, which means practices essentially will just be walk-throughs that focus on installing the game plan. While eventually expected to reassume the lead role, Martin may be eased back into action at first. Jacquizz Rodgers had his best game of the year in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants, taking 16 carries for 83 yards and adding 25 yards on two receptions.
