Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Fails to practice Wednesday

Martin (concussion) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Entering the concussion protocol Sunday in Atlanta, Martin hasn't reached his baseline marker, which would allow him to take part in portions of practice. Until he does, DNP will be next to his name on Buccaneers injury reports. If Martin eventually misses Sunday's game at Green Bay, Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims and Peyton Barber will split the running back reps in same way, shape or form.