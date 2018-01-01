Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Forgettable finish to 2017

Martin rushed three times for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.

In what was perhaps a fitting end to both his 2017 season and Tampa tenure, Martin was in on just four snaps while ceding lead-back duties to Peyton Barber once again. The 28-year-old wrapped up the campaign with single-digit rushing yards in his last two games, and no more than 51 yards in the last seven contests overall. Martin is on the books for $6.75 million in 2018, but as per Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, he can be cut without any cap penalty. With Barber seemingly proving he's worth of at least entering OTAs atop the depth chart and Bucs also very likely to add to the running back position in next April's draft, Martin could well find himself on the outs in the coming months.