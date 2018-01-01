Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Forgettable finish to 2017
Martin rushed three times for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.
In what was perhaps a fitting end to both his 2017 season and Tampa tenure, Martin was in on just four snaps while ceding lead-back duties to Peyton Barber once again. The 28-year-old wrapped up the campaign with single-digit rushing yards in his last two games, and no more than 51 yards in the last seven contests overall. Martin is on the books for $6.75 million in 2018, but as per Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, he can be cut without any cap penalty. With Barber seemingly proving he's worth of at least entering OTAs atop the depth chart and Bucs also very likely to add to the running back position in next April's draft, Martin could well find himself on the outs in the coming months.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Minimal role in Week 16 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Benched for team rules violation•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Surprise scratch Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Reserve role likely Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Week 15 role unclear•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Believes fumble led to benching•
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...