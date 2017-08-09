Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Impressing with running, attitude in camp

Martin's performance during camp has made an impression on quarterback Jameis Winston, who says the running back's approach doesn't betray the fact he'll be suspended the first three weeks of the season, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "We're playing these games for Doug," Winston said Tuesday. "Doug is out there and he's not taking any reps off. He's out there going hard like he's going to be starting Week 1."

The two-time Pro Bowler has apparently been honed in since emerging from rehab early in 2017, as he reportedly trained six days a week during the offseason and cut his body fat about two percent with a cleaner diet. His diligence has paid dividends thus far, as Martin has looked sharp and explosive while running hard and with his trademark low center of gravity. Martin's body of work and effort hasn't been lost on Winston, who noted that the other running backs in what is a talented group are driven to work and play that much harder when they see a teammate who won't take the field in the first three weeks of the season preparing as if he were going to. Martin has been splitting first-team reps throughout camp with Jacquizz Rodgers and is able to participate in all four preseason games before beginning his league-mandated exile from the team.