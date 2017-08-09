Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Impressing with running, attitude in camp
Martin's performance during camp has made an impression on quarterback Jameis Winston, who says the running back's approach doesn't betray the fact he'll be suspended the first three weeks of the season, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "We're playing these games for Doug," Winston said Tuesday. "Doug is out there and he's not taking any reps off. He's out there going hard like he's going to be starting Week 1."
The two-time Pro Bowler has apparently been honed in since emerging from rehab early in 2017, as he reportedly trained six days a week during the offseason and cut his body fat about two percent with a cleaner diet. His diligence has paid dividends thus far, as Martin has looked sharp and explosive while running hard and with his trademark low center of gravity. Martin's body of work and effort hasn't been lost on Winston, who noted that the other running backs in what is a talented group are driven to work and play that much harder when they see a teammate who won't take the field in the first three weeks of the season preparing as if he were going to. Martin has been splitting first-team reps throughout camp with Jacquizz Rodgers and is able to participate in all four preseason games before beginning his league-mandated exile from the team.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Not promised starting role once available•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Draws praise from general manager•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Optimistic about future following treatment•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Getting majority of first-team reps•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Uninjured in car accident•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Has added RB competition•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...