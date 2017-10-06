Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Impressive in season debut

Martin rushed 13 times for 74 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in one of three targets for eight yards in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots.

Martin's play was a high point on a night when the Bucs came maddeningly close to pulling out a victory on the last play on the contest. The sixth-year back looked rejuvenated and decisive virtually each time he carried the ball, bursting through holes with impressive speed on his way to 5.7 yards per rush. Martin notably served as the clear-cut lead back despite it being his first game of the season, leaving backfield mates Jacquizz Rodgers (three carries) and Charles Sims (one carry) in the dust in terms of opportunity. Having proven his readiness to handle a starter's workload Thursday, Martin should be all systems go for the Week 6 road tilt against the Cardinals.