Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Looks solid in limited action Friday

Martin (suspension) rushed four times for 11 yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.

Martin is expected to see a solid amount of work in the first three preseason games, considering he'll then have to sit out for the first three weeks of the regular season while he completes his PED suspension. Accordingly, the two-time Pro Bowler carried the ball on four of the Bucs' first eight plays as part of an impressive 92-yard opening drive. Martin gave way to Jacquizz Rodgers for the second series, but despite limited action and just a 2.8 yards per carry average, he looked decisive and effective on his runs. He'll look to continue building on Friday's effort versus the Jaguars next Thursday.