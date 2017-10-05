Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Making season debut

Martin is listed as active Thursday against the Patriots, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Martin will be making his season debut after completing a four-game suspension for a violation of the policy on substances of abuse. No matter, there's no telling what kind of workload he'll handle, especially due to the success of Jacquizz Rodgers in the first three games. Overall, Rodgers took 40 carries for 165 yards and one touchdown, so a timeshare of sorts may dominate until a hot hand emerges between the duo. Either way, Martin is poised for his first touches since Week 15 of last season.