Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Making season debut
Martin is listed as active Thursday against the Patriots, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Martin will be making his season debut after completing a four-game suspension for a violation of the policy on substances of abuse. No matter, there's no telling what kind of workload he'll handle, especially due to the success of Jacquizz Rodgers in the first three games. Overall, Rodgers took 40 carries for 165 yards and one touchdown, so a timeshare of sorts may dominate until a hot hand emerges between the duo. Either way, Martin is poised for his first touches since Week 15 of last season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Activated after suspension ends•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Facing uncertain Week 5 role•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Week 1 postponement pushes back return date•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Placed on reserved/suspended list•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Limited role Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Another solid night in second preseason game•
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...