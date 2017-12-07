Buccaneers' Doug Martin: May start Sunday, if cleared
Martin may start Sunday's game against the Lions if he gains clearance from the concussion protocol, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.
On the heels of a 23-carry, 104-yard effort this past Sunday at Green Bay, Peyton Barber could be usurped by Martin, who was absent due to a concussion. Prior to suffering the injury Week 12 in Atlanta, Martin was on pace for one of his most productive performances of the season -- seven rushes for 33 yards, or 4.7 YPC -- so the coaching staff wants to see if the run blocking in front of Barber translates to the Bucs' typical starting running back. Martin himself hasn't reeled off 100-plus yards in a given game since Week 11 of the 2015 campaign, but he won't have a chance to accomplish the feat again until he's cleared by an independent neurologist.
