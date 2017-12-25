Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Minimal role in Week 16 loss

Martin rushed six times for seven yards in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.

Martin logged only 17 snaps overall and saw fellow back Peyton Barber pace the rushing attack with 13 carries. The fact that he was at least in uniform was a step up from last week for Martin, when he was made a healthy scratch by head coach Dirk Koetter due to a violation of team rules. After solid showings in three of his first four games this season, the six-year veteran has been woefully ineffective on a per-carry basis, averaging over 2.6 yards per tote only once in the subsequent seven contests. He'll head into the Week 17 finale against the Saints hoping to have an opportunity to make one final case for remaining with the team in 2018.