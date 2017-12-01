Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Not practicing Friday

Martin (concussion) was not present for Friday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This would make three straight days without practice for Martin, so it's looking like he will be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Expect an official update on Martin's Week 13 availability after Friday's practice comes to a close.

