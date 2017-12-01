Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Not practicing Friday
Martin (concussion) was not present for Friday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This would make three straight days without practice for Martin, so it's looking like he will be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Expect an official update on Martin's Week 13 availability after Friday's practice comes to a close.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Absent from practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Fails to practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Unproductive again in Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Posts 51 rushing yards in win•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Rested during blowout loss•
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...