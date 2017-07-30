Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Not promised starting role once available

Martin is not guaranteed a starter's role once he returns from his three-game suspension, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

General manager Jason Licht has continued to heap praise on Martin for both his physical and mental development this offsesaon, but with a three-game suspension looming, he's not ready to guarantee Martin a spot in the top unit. Fellow running back Jacquizz Rodgers is currently filling in and depending on how he performs early on in the season, he could keep his spot as the lead back even when Martin is cleared. Still, Martin is only one year removed from a 2015 campaign where he had 288 carries for 1,402 yards and six touchdowns, so it could be hard to keep him off the field if he's progressed as well as Licht has indicated.