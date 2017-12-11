Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Posts 50 total yards in loss

Martin rushed 10 times for 26 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions. He also lost a fumble.

Afforded lead-back duties in his return from a one-game absence due to a concussion, Martin's day started off reasonably well, as he opened the scoring for the Buccaneers with a one-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. However, he ultimately lost a second-quarter fumble and finished with under 3.0 yards per carry for the fourth time in the last five games. Given that Peyton Barber ultimately out-touched Martin by a 12-10 margin on the ground and averaged 4.8 yards per tote, the latter could be officially relegated to backup status in Week 15 versus the Falcons.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop