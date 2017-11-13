Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Posts 51 rushing yards in win
Martin rushed 20 times for 51 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.
After logging a season-low eight rushes in the Week 9 loss to the Saints, Martin was back to a much more normal workload Sunday. However, he found running harm very hard to come by, leading to his third game with less than 3.0 yards per carry over the last four contests. Martin appears to be running with good burst, so a substantial part of his struggles could likely be laid at the feet of his offensive line. He'll have a chance to get his numbers up against the Dolphins in a Week 11 road tilt.
