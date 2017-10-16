Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Produces 64 total yards in Week 6 loss
Martin rushed 14 times for 53 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals. He also logged a two-point conversion rush.
Although Martin proclaimed himself ready for more work after logging 13 carries in his Week 5 debut against the Patriots, the opportunity escaped him Sunday due to the sizable deficit the Bucs find themselves in. Martin was solid with the opportunities he saw and recorded his second touchdown in as many games when he went into the end zone from one yard out with 3:02 remaining in the game. The sixth-year pro could see a more sizable role in Week 7 versus a tough Bills defense, especially if Jameis Winston (shoulder) is unable to suit up for the contest.
