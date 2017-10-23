Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Produces 80 total yards in loss

Martin rushed 20 times for 49 yards and brought in two of three targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.

Martin logged a season high in carries but produced a season low in rushing yards against a stingy Bills front seven. The 28-year-old did also log his best reception and receiving yardage marks over his first three contests, and with backfield Jacquizz Rodgers and Charles Sims combining for just three rushes, Martin continues to serve as the undisputed lead back for head coach Dirk Koetter. The former Pro Bowler will look to up his overall rushing production when the Buccaneers face off with the Panthers in a Week 8 divisional showdown.

