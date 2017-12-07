Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Receives clearance from concussion protocol

Martin was cleared from the protocol for head injuries Thursday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Martin will thus miss just one game as a result of the concussion suffered Week 12. Whether or not he starts Sunday versus the Lions remains to be seen, but offensive coordinator Todd Monken hinted as much Thursday, according to Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8. With Martin sidelined this past weekend, Peyton Barber took advantage of a great blocking scheme, per Monken, running 23 times for 104 yards. If the coaching staff turns back to Martin as the No. 1 back, he'll aim to take advantage of a Detroit unit that has conceded 146.5 rushing yards per game and six touchdowns on the ground to running backs over the last four contests.