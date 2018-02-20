Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Released by Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers released Martin on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After following up a strong rookie year in 2012 with back-to-back disappointing seasons, Martin temporarily quieted his critics by amassing 1,673 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 2015, netting him a five-year, $35.75 million contract extension the following spring. However, the 2012 first-round pick regressed badly thereafter, averaging less than three yards per carry in both of the past two seasons while missing time due to injury and an untimely four-game suspension, which delayed the start to his 2017 campaign. In cutting lose Martin, the Buccaneers will save $6.75 million against the cap in 2018 while taking on no dead money due to the structure of the contract. Martin's departure currently leaves Peyton Barber as the top candidate to start at running back in 2018, though there's a decent possibility the Buccaneers address the position through the draft or free agency in the coming months.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Forgettable finish to 2017•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Minimal role in Week 16 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Benched for team rules violation•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Surprise scratch Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Reserve role likely Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Week 15 role unclear•
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...