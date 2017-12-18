Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Reserve role likely Monday
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buccaneers are expected to start Peyton Barber at running back, relegating Martin to a backup role.
During Martin's absence in Week 13 with a concussion, Barber impressed as both a runner and pass catcher, racking up 102 yards on the ground and 41 more through the air. Last weekend versus the Lions, Martin started but didn't see the field after a fumble late in the second quarter. Barber proceeded to outproduce Martin, 63 to 50, in scrimmage yards. With Barber leading the way again Monday, it remains to be seen what kind of workload, if any, Martin receives.
